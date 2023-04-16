After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .222.

Pena has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Pena has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%).

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (60.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings