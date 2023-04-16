Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 12th in MLB play with 16 total home runs.

Houston's .390 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Houston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (76 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Houston has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.324).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Valdez (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Valdez is looking to record his third straight quality start in this game.

Valdez is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the mound.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates W 7-0 Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers W 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright

