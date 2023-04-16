How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 12th in MLB play with 16 total home runs.
- Houston's .390 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- Houston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (76 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.324).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Valdez (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Valdez is looking to record his third straight quality start in this game.
- Valdez is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the mound.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Roansy Contreras
|4/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Mitch Keller
|4/12/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-0
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Rich Hill
|4/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Martín Pérez
|4/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jon Gray
|4/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|4/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kevin Gausman
|4/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Bassitt
|4/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|José Berríos
|4/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Elder
|4/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Wright
