On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is hitting .350 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Dubon enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429.
  • In nine of 10 games this year (90.0%) Dubon has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (40.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (60.0%), including one multi-run game.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Gray (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
