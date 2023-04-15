Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (hitting .182 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .203 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year (35.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
