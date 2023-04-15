On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .158 with two walks.

Twice in 10 games this season, Meyers has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Meyers has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings