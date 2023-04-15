Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|230.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Boston has won 16 of its 24 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 outings.
- The average over/under for Atlanta's contests this season is 236.6, 6.1 more points than this game's total.
- Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hawks have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|54
|65.9%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.
- Five of Celtics' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics average just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Hawks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
- The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|13-12
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|0-2
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
