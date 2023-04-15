Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (8-5) and Houston Astros (6-8) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on April 15.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (1-0) for the Houston Astros and Jon Gray (1-1) for the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Houston is 2-3 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 68.

The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule