The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (tip at 1:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges and others in this outing.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (-110) 11.5 (+105) 3.5 (+110) 0.5 (-154)

Saturday's points prop bet for Embiid is 33.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 33.1.

Embiid has collected 10.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (11.5).

Embiid's year-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Embiid has connected on 1.0 three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-120) 5.5 (-161) 9.5 (-133) 2.5 (+105)

Saturday's over/under for James Harden is 20.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Harden averages 10.7 assists, 1.2 more than Saturday's prop bet (9.5).

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-105) 5.5 (+100) 2.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105)

Tobias Harris' 14.7 points per game are 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Harris has pulled down 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Harris averages 2.5 assists, the same as Saturday's over/under.

Harris' 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (-128) 2.5 (+105)

The 26.5-point over/under for Bridges on Saturday is 6.4 higher than his scoring average.

Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Bridges averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Bridges, at 2.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (-118) 8.5 (-143) 1.5 (-167)

Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 17.3 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.2 points less than Saturday's over/under.

Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

Dinwiddie's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

