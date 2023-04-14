Jeremy Pena -- batting .178 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .214 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pena is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Pena has picked up a hit in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Pena has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (61.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings