How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will send Luis Garcia and Martin Perez to the hill, respectively, on Friday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 14 total home runs.
- Houston is 22nd in MLB, slugging .392.
- The Astros' .256 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Houston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (66 total).
- The Astros' .337 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- Houston has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.314).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Garcia (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Twins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Joe Ryan
|4/9/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tyler Mahle
|4/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Roansy Contreras
|4/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Mitch Keller
|4/12/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-0
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Rich Hill
|4/14/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Martín Pérez
|4/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jon Gray
|4/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|4/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kevin Gausman
|4/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Bassitt
|4/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|José Berríos
