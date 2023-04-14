Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Friday's game between the Houston Astros (6-7) and the Texas Rangers (7-5) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Houston Astros will send Luis Garcia (0-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (1-1) will get the nod for the Texas Rangers.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 7, Rangers 6.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- This season Houston has won two of its five games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 66 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Twins
|L 9-6
|Luis Garcia vs Joe Ryan
|April 9
|@ Twins
|W 5-1
|Hunter Brown vs Tyler Mahle
|April 10
|@ Pirates
|W 8-2
|Framber Valdez vs Roansy Contreras
|April 11
|@ Pirates
|L 7-4
|Cristian Javier vs Mitch Keller
|April 12
|@ Pirates
|W 7-0
|Jose Urquidy vs Rich Hill
|April 14
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Garcia vs Martín Pérez
|April 15
|Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Jon Gray
|April 16
|Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|April 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kevin Gausman
|April 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Bassitt
|April 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luis Garcia vs José Berríos
