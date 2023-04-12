The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .300.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
  • This season, Alvarez has tallied at least one hit in eight of 11 games (72.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 27.3% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alvarez has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (63.6%), with more than one RBI in four of them (36.4%).
  • In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
