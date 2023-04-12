The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .300.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

This season, Alvarez has tallied at least one hit in eight of 11 games (72.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 27.3% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (63.6%), with more than one RBI in four of them (36.4%).

In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings