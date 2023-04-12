After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz hit .125 with a double and a walk.

Diaz had a hit in one of six games last season.

He did not go yard last year in the six games he appeared in.

Diaz had an RBI in one of six games last season.

He did not score in any of the six games he played in last year.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 1 GP 3 .000 AVG .143 .000 OBP .250 .000 SLG .286 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 0/0 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)