The Dallas Stars (45-21-14) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) on the road on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-165) Blues (+140) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 56 times this season, and have finished 36-20 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has a 21-10 record (winning 67.7% of its games).

The Stars have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Stars vs. Blues Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 275 (7th) Goals 258 (16th) 213 (3rd) Goals Allowed 292 (25th) 61 (10th) Power Play Goals 45 (22nd) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (21st)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas went over in three of its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars' 275 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 213 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +62.

