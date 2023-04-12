The Dallas Stars (45-21-14, on a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) at Enterprise Center. The game on Wednesday, April 12 begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Over the last 10 games for the Stars, their offense has totaled 35 goals while their defense has given up 20 (they have a 7-2-1 record in those games). In 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with 11 goals (30.6% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-165)

Stars (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-14-22 in overtime games as part of a 45-21-14 overall record.

In the 25 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-6-11 record (good for 27 points).

In the 12 games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they went 2-8-2 (six points).

Dallas has scored a pair of goals in 15 games this season (5-4-6 record, 16 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 51 times, and are 38-7-6 in those games (to register 82 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 26-11-6 (58 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 33 times, and went 15-10-8 (38 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 6th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 14th 31.8 Shots 28.7 27th 9th 30.1 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.2% 23rd 3rd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 72.9% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.