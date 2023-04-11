The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET. Mitch Keller will start for Pittsburgh, aiming to shut down Alex Bregman and company.

Astros vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 10 total home runs.

Houston's .368 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Astros are 14th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Houston has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (55 total runs).

The Astros' .336 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Astros' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Astros have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.339).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Javier will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Tigers W 8-2 Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/7/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins L 9-6 Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins W 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates - Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates - Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman

