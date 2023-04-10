Stars vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (44-21-14, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) at Little Caesars Arena. The game on Monday, April 10 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 35 of their 55 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.6%).
- Dallas has gone 17-7 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter (70.8% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 64.3%.
Stars vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|269 (8th)
|Goals
|235 (22nd)
|212 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|260 (20th)
|60 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (13th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (16th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas went over four times.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 269 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 212 goals to rank sixth.
- With a +57 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
