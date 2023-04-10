David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
David Hensley -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley is batting .222 with three walks.
- Hensley has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Contreras (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
