After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has five walks while batting .150.

Bregman has had a base hit in four of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

Bregman has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings