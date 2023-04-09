Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-3.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 38 of the Pelicans' 81 games with a set total.
- New Orleans has a 40-41-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pelicans have been victorious in 15, or 37.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won three of its 20 games, or 15%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|0
|0%
|115.8
|230.2
|115.9
|228.4
|231.2
|Pelicans
|0
|0%
|114.4
|230.2
|112.5
|228.4
|228.8
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over three times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than away (.425, 17-23-0).
- The Pelicans average only 1.5 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (115.9).
- New Orleans has put together a 28-8 ATS record and a 29-7 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|37-43
|11-21
|37-44
|Pelicans
|40-41
|6-18
|38-43
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Pelicans
|115.8
|114.4
|12
|15
|25-18
|28-8
|28-16
|29-7
|115.9
|112.5
|18
|9
|21-14
|33-14
|25-11
|34-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.