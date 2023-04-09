The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by nine hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 26th in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (six of nine), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tucker has had an RBI in four games this season (44.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (44.4%).
  • In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.28 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Mahle (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.