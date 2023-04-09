The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by nine hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 26th in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this year (six of nine), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had an RBI in four games this season (44.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (44.4%).

In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings