After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .179 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

This year, Pena has tallied at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (44.4%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once six times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings