The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley is hitting .222 with three walks.

Hensley has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Hensley has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

