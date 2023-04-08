The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (43-21-14), host the top-ranked group from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-135) Golden Knights (+115) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (34-20).

Dallas has a 26-14 record (winning 65.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 268 (7th) Goals 259 (13th) 211 (6th) Goals Allowed 222 (11th) 60 (7th) Power Play Goals 41 (25th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Four of Dallas' last 10 games hit the over.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 268 this season.

The Stars are ranked sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 211 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +57 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

