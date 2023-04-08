The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 38.2% of his games last season (42 of 110), Dubon got a base hit, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 110 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon drove in a run in 18 of 110 games last season (16.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He touched home plate in 22.7% of his 110 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.6% of those games (four).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .227 AVG .198 .266 OBP .235 .379 SLG .234 10 XBH 4 5 HR 0 18 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 55 GP 55 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)