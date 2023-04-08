David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley is batting .217 with three walks.
- Hensley has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 1.74 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- Ryan (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
