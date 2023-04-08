(5-2) will take on the (3-5) at Target Field on Saturday, April 8 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 strikeouts, Joe Ryan will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Luis Garcia - HOU (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won five out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Astros were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Astros have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

