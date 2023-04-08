The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has three walks while batting .152.

Bregman has had a base hit in three of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Bregman has driven in a run in one game this season.

In four of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings