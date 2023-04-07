Yordan Alvarez -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .348.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Alvarez is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Alvarez has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit once.
  • In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Alvarez has driven in a run in five games this year (83.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 1.90 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Gray (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
