The New York Knicks (47-33), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and MSG.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and MSG
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-8) 223 -345 +285 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pelicans (-8.5) 223.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pelicans (-8) 223.5 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pelicans (-7.5) - -330 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans' +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.5 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 112.6 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Knicks' +253 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 112.8 per contest (11th in league).
  • These two teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 7.4 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams allow a combined 225.4 points per game, 2.4 more points than this contest's total.
  • New Orleans has put together a 40-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York has compiled a 45-34-1 ATS record so far this season.

Pelicans and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pelicans +25000 +8000 +120
Knicks +10000 +4000 -10000

