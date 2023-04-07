David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
David Hensley At The Plate (2022)
- Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Hensley picked up a hit in 40.0% of his games last year (eight of 20), with at least two hits in three of those games (15.0%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one home run.
- In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
- In five of 20 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.385
|.389
|OBP
|.500
|.688
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- The Twins will send Gray (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
