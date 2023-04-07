On Friday, Chas McCormick (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

In 54.2% of his games last year (71 of 131), McCormick got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 16 of 131 games in 2022 (12.2%), including 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.9% of his games a season ago (30 of 131), McCormick drove in a run. In 12 of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He touched home plate in 33.6% of his games last season (44 of 131), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 60 .248 AVG .243 .361 OBP .308 .425 SLG .393 12 XBH 16 7 HR 7 21 RBI 23 43/26 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 71 31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%) 10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)