On Friday, Chas McCormick (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

  • McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 54.2% of his games last year (71 of 131), McCormick got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 16 of 131 games in 2022 (12.2%), including 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.9% of his games a season ago (30 of 131), McCormick drove in a run. In 12 of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He touched home plate in 33.6% of his games last season (44 of 131), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 60
.248 AVG .243
.361 OBP .308
.425 SLG .393
12 XBH 16
7 HR 7
21 RBI 23
43/26 K/BB 63/20
1 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 71
31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%)
10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • The Twins are sending Gray (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
