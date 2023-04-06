The Dallas Stars (42-21-14) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-35-13) -- who've lost eight straight away from home -- on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH to watch as the Stars and the Flyers hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/13/2022 Flyers Stars 5-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 210 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 264 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 77 43 58 101 62 58 0% Jamie Benn 77 32 41 73 45 51 59.5% Joe Pavelski 77 25 47 72 52 30 53.1% Roope Hintz 69 35 35 70 36 24 51.6% Miro Heiskanen 74 11 57 68 56 45 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (256 in total), 22nd in the league.

The Flyers' 207 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players