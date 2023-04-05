The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on April 5, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 37-19 overall.

The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Pelicans put up 114.2 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 112.6 the Grizzlies allow.

When New Orleans totals more than 112.6 points, it is 35-10.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans have fared better in home games this year, averaging 114.4 points per game, compared to 114 per game in away games.

New Orleans gives up 109.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 115.1 in road games.

The Pelicans are sinking 11.4 treys per game with a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.4% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.5 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

Pelicans Injuries