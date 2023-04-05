The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) are home in Southwest Division action versus the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these squads this year.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.2 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 112.3 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 116.7 points per game, ninth in league, and allowing 112.6 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +322 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 230.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 224.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has put together a 39-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has won 35 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

Pelicans and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +18000 +6000 -140 Grizzlies +1600 +600 -10000

