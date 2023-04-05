Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with an OBP of .481 this season while batting .300 with seven walks and three runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of six games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- Tucker has an RBI in three of six games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.93).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender six total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Tigers will look to Rodriguez (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.06 ERA ranks 67th, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.