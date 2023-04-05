The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has a double and two walks while hitting .160.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Pena has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 5.93 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.06 ERA ranks 67th, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 43rd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.