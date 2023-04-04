The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) are favored (by 4 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Kings 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 4)

Kings (+ 4) Pick OU: Under (236)



The Pelicans have covered the spread less often than the Kings this year, recording an ATS record of 38-39-1, as opposed to the 43-34-1 record of the Kings.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, New Orleans (13-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (56.5%) than Sacramento (9-7) does as the underdog (56.2%).

Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the point total 51.3% of the time this season (40 out of 78). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (37 out of 78).

The Pelicans have a .658 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-13) this season, better than the .444 winning percentage for the Kings as a moneyline underdog (12-15).

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 114.3 points per game (15th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.2 points per contest on defense (seventh-ranked).

The Pelicans are putting up 25.9 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Pelicans are making 11 treys per game (22nd-ranked in league). They sport a 36.3% shooting percentage (15th-ranked) from three-point land.

New Orleans is attempting 57.4 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 65.5% of the shots it has taken (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.3 treys per contest, which are 34.5% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

