Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Dubon picked up a hit in 38.2% of his games last season (42 of 110), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (7.3%).

He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out of 110 (16.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He came around to score 25 times in 110 games (22.7%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .227 AVG .198 .266 OBP .235 .379 SLG .234 10 XBH 4 5 HR 0 18 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 55 GP 55 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

