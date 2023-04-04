Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)
- Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 65.6% of his games last season (107 of 163), Tucker had a base hit, and in 34 of those games (20.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 18.4% of his games in 2022 (30 of 163), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker picked up an RBI in 61 out of 163 games last season (37.4%), with two or more RBIz in 32 of them (19.6%).
- In 38.7% of his 163 games last season, he scored a run (63 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|.251
|AVG
|.264
|.315
|OBP
|.354
|.436
|SLG
|.520
|26
|XBH
|33
|12
|HR
|18
|46
|RBI
|61
|45/25
|K/BB
|50/38
|11
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|78
|52 (61.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|55 (70.5%)
|18 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (20.5%)
|34 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (37.2%)
|14 (16.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (20.5%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (42.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Manning takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old righty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 12 games last season he finished with a 2-3 record and had a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP.
