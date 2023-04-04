How to Watch the Astros vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers will play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Javier Baez among those expected to step up at the plate.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 214 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Astros' .423 slugging percentage ranked fifth-best in the majors.
- Houston went 34-7 over the 41 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Detroit scored 556 runs (just 3.4 per game) last season, which ranked last in MLB.
- Last year the Astros ranked seventh in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
- Houston struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Houston pitched to a 2.89 ERA last season, which ranked second in baseball.
- Astros pitchers had a 1.093 WHIP last season, second-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (0-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Dylan Cease
|3/31/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Lance Lynn
|4/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Lucas Giolito
|4/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Mike Clevinger
|4/3/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Matthew Boyd
|4/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|4/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Sonny Gray
|4/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Joe Ryan
|4/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tyler Mahle
|4/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Roansy Contreras
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.