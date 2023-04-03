On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 3-for-5 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

  • Alvarez had 144 hits and a .416 OBP.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action last season, he ranked seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Alvarez picked up a base hit in 97 of 148 games last year (65.5%), with more than one hit in 43 of those games (29.1%).
  • He hit a home run in 34 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 23.0%), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Alvarez drove in a run in 48.0% of his 148 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 17.6% of those contests (26). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
  • He scored in 72 of 148 games last year (48.6%), including 26 multi-run games (17.6%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 63
.296 AVG .318
.401 OBP .432
.624 SLG .600
41 XBH 27
20 HR 17
47 RBI 50
59/43 K/BB 47/44
0 SB 1
Home Away
78 GP 70
53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%)
36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%)
34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Boyd will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old lefty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went a scoreless third of an inning.
  • In 10 games last season he finished with a 2-0 record and had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP.
