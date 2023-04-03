The Dallas Stars (41-21-14) and Nashville Predators (38-29-8) square off at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 3 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO. The Stars lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The Stars have gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests, totaling 33 goals while giving up 31 in that period. On 38 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (26.3%).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Monday's game.

Stars vs. Predators Predictions for Monday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Predators 2.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (41-21-14 overall) have a 7-14-21 record in games that have required overtime.

Dallas is 8-6-11 (27 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

The 11 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-8-2 (four points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 15 games this season (5-4-6 record, 16 points).

The Stars are 35-7-6 in the 48 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 76 points).

In the 25 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-5-7 record (33 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 23-11-6 (52 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Stars went 14-10-8 in those matchups (36 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.76 27th 7th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.91 12th 11th 32.2 Shots 29.8 23rd 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 8th 23.5% Power Play % 18.1% 27th 3rd 83.0% Penalty Kill % 81.6% 10th

Stars vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

