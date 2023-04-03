Stars vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 3
The Dallas Stars (41-21-14) and Nashville Predators (38-29-8) square off at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 3 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO. The Stars lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
The Stars have gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests, totaling 33 goals while giving up 31 in that period. On 38 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (26.3%).
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Monday's game.
Stars vs. Predators Predictions for Monday
Our model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Predators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.0)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars (41-21-14 overall) have a 7-14-21 record in games that have required overtime.
- Dallas is 8-6-11 (27 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- The 11 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-8-2 (four points).
- Dallas has scored two goals in 15 games this season (5-4-6 record, 16 points).
- The Stars are 35-7-6 in the 48 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 76 points).
- In the 25 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-5-7 record (33 points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 23-11-6 (52 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Stars went 14-10-8 in those matchups (36 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|8th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|2.76
|27th
|7th
|2.75
|Goals Allowed
|2.91
|12th
|11th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|10th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|27th
|8th
|23.5%
|Power Play %
|18.1%
|27th
|3rd
|83.0%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.6%
|10th
Stars vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
