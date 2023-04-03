Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO to take in the action as the Predators try to knock off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/27/2022 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL
10/15/2022 Stars Predators 5-1 DAL
10/13/2022 Predators Stars 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have given up 209 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Stars' 259 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 76 42 55 97 62 58 0%
Jamie Benn 76 32 40 72 44 51 59.4%
Joe Pavelski 76 24 46 70 50 30 53.4%
Roope Hintz 68 34 35 69 36 24 52.1%
Miro Heiskanen 73 11 55 66 55 44 -

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators give up 2.9 goals per game (218 in total), 12th in the league.
  • The Predators' 207 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Predators have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 78 13 40 53 40 28 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 44 15 23 38 13 21 44.9%

