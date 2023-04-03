Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Mauricio Dubon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)
- Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Dubon got a hit in 38.2% of his 110 games last year, with at least two hits in 7.3% of those contests.
- He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games last season (18 of 110), with two or more RBIs in five of them (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 22.7% of his games last season (25 of 110), with more than one run on four occasions (3.6%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.235
|.379
|SLG
|.234
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (32.7%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (5.5%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (21.8%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (9.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, 1.0 per game).
- Boyd gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and threw a scoreless third of an inning in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros.
- In 10 games last season he finished with a 2-0 record and had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP.
