Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)
- Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
- Pena picked up a hit in 66.4% of his games last year (99 of 149), with more than one hit in 39 of those contests (26.2%).
- In 25 of 149 games last year, he hit a home run (16.8%). He went deep in 3.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Pena picked up an RBI in 48 of 149 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored a run in 67 of 149 games last season, with multiple runs in 17 of those games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.284
|OBP
|.287
|.445
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|65/10
|K/BB
|70/12
|9
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|54 (70.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (62.5%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (27.8%)
|35 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (44.4%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.3%)
|26 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (30.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Boyd makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 32-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went a scoreless third of an inning against the Houston Astros.
- In his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP, putting together a 2-0 record.
