David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
David Hensley -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the White Sox.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Hensley At The Plate (2022)
- Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Hensley had a base hit in eight of 20 games last year (40.0%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (15.0%).
- He hit a home run once out of 20 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
- In five of 20 games last season (25.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.385
|.389
|OBP
|.500
|.688
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Boyd will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went a scoreless third of an inning.
- In 10 games last season he put together a 2-0 record and had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP.
