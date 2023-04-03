On Monday, April 3 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (2-2) host the Detroit Tigers (0-3) in an early-season game at Minute Maid Park. Hunter Brown will get the ball for the Astros, while Matthew Boyd will take the mound for the Tigers.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 30-8, a 78.9% win rate, when they were favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Astros hit 116 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last season, the Tigers came away with a win nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 home runs on the road last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+120) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.