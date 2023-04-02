Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)
- Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Dubon had a hit in 42 of 110 games a season ago, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games last year (five of 110), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16.4% of his 110 games a year ago, Dubon drove in a run (18 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score in 22.7% of his games last year (25 of 110), with two or more runs on four occasions (3.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.235
|.379
|SLG
|.234
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (32.7%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (5.5%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (21.8%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (9.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Clevinger starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went zero innings.
- Last season he put together a 7-7 record, a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 23 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.