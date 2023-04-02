Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) squaring off at American Airlines Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-73 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

In their last game on Friday, the Lady Tigers secured a 79-72 victory against Virginia Tech.

LSU vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ABC

LSU vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season on March 31, when they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 79-72.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (10).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

LSU Performance Insights